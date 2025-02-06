Dacoit Arrested In Injured Condition During Encounter With Police
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police on Thursday arrested a dacoit in injured condition during encounter in Village, 38/ 12 L.
The police spokesman said two accomplices of the robber managed to escape from the scene successfully.
The dacoits were looting the people and they opened fire when the police team reached there, he added.
In retaliation, a dacoit namely Husnain Shah received injuries, the spokesman said, adding the injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).
APP/mjm/378
