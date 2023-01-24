UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Arrested In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Dacoit arrested in police encounter

An injured dacoit has been arrested while his four accomplices escaped after a police encounter in the area of Iqbal Market (West) police station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :An injured dacoit has been arrested while his four accomplices escaped after a police encounter in the area of Iqbal Market (West) police station.

Police spokesman (West) said here on Tuesday, during the encounter a dacoit identified as Sadamk son of Yousaf was arrested while a police cop Muhammad Buksh sustained bullet injuries.

The police also confiscated a car having registration No. BSH-996 was being used by the dacoits. Later, the police cop and the arrested dacoit had been sent to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police started an investigation into the matter, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Car Colombian Peso Market

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

22 minutes ago
 Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites i ..

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites in Afghanistan - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as ..

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- A ..

7 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Ac ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

8 minutes ago
 EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Aw ..

EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Awaits Progress - EU Commission

4 minutes ago
 UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsma ..

UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.