Dacoit arrested in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

An injured dacoit has been arrested while his four accomplices escaped after a police encounter in the area of Iqbal Market (West) police station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :An injured dacoit has been arrested while his four accomplices escaped after a police encounter in the area of Iqbal Market (West) police station.

Police spokesman (West) said here on Tuesday, during the encounter a dacoit identified as Sadamk son of Yousaf was arrested while a police cop Muhammad Buksh sustained bullet injuries.

The police also confiscated a car having registration No. BSH-996 was being used by the dacoits. Later, the police cop and the arrested dacoit had been sent to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police started an investigation into the matter, he added.