Dacoit Arrested In Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Roshanwala police arrested one dacoit, while his 11 accomplices managed to escape after an encounter late Wednesday night.
Police said here on Thursday that 7-8 dacoits stormed into the house of a citizen Zaheer in Chak no.248-RB and looted cash and other valuable items. The victim family called Rescue 15 police for help.
Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and signaled 4 suspect motorcycles carrying 12 people including 8 men and 4 women near Chak No.254-RB at Sammundri Road.
But the motorcyclists took shelter in a nearby fodder crop and opened firing on the police team.
The police also returned fire and during this encounter one of the outlaws received serious injuries, whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital. He was identified as Abdur Razzaq resident of Chak No.420 Burhan Di Jhok.
The police took four motorcycles, weapons and other items into custody from the spot while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, spokesman added.
