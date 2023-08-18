Open Menu

Dacoit Arrested, Two Youngsters Injured In Dacoity Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Dacoit arrested, two youngsters injured in dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Local people arrested a dacoit for injuring two youngsters during a dacoity bid at Basti Meerani Alipur in the jurisdiction of Kherpur Sadaat police station on Thursday late night.

According to police sources, three dacoits of Chajra Gang entered into the house of Majid Hussain Meerani and held him hostage at gunpoint and looted valuables from the house. The house owners started making noise and also resisted the dacoity bid. In the meantime, a neighbor Ghulam Murtaza also reached the spot to resist the dacoity bid when the armed outlaws attacked both youngsters and injured them with repeated blows of knife.

The injured youngsters arrested one of them namely Shakir alias Baggi while other two criminals managed to escape from the scene. The locals handed over the arrested the dacoit to police custody where a case has been registered against him, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

