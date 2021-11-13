UrduPoint.com

Dacoit, Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 cash and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Ismail and Idrees Khan, who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and record holders.

They were allegedly involved in several robberies, motorcycle snatching and other cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas. A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms ..

Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms

1 minute ago
 Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabet ..

Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabetes : Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 New world is all about science, technology: Presid ..

New world is all about science, technology: President

2 minutes ago
 Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

2 minutes ago
 Govt to continue work with its allies for people's ..

Govt to continue work with its allies for people's welfare : Chief Minister Sard ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at K ..

KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at Karak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.