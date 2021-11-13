Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 cash and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit and bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO, Naseerabad Police Station managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Ismail and Idrees Khan, who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and record holders.

They were allegedly involved in several robberies, motorcycle snatching and other cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, a stolen vehicle, cash Rs 124,000 and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas. A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.