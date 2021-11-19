Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Police have busted a dacoit, bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit, bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO, Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net two accused namely Shabab alias Kata and Adnan alias Charger, who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and record holders.

They were allegedly involved in several robberies, motorcycle snatching and other cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas. The arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.