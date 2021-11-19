UrduPoint.com

Dacoit, Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Held

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:12 PM

Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Police have busted a dacoit, bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit, bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO, Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net two accused namely Shabab alias Kata and Adnan alias Charger, who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and record holders.

They were allegedly involved in several robberies, motorcycle snatching and other cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas. The arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail From

Recent Stories

Protection of deprived segments of society to be e ..

Protection of deprived segments of society to be ensured: CPO

6 minutes ago
 Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for ages 5- ..

Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

6 minutes ago
 US Says Planning Deeper Defense Ties With Vietnam ..

US Says Planning Deeper Defense Ties With Vietnam Including More Training, Ship ..

6 minutes ago
 'Brothel' busted, three arrested

'Brothel' busted, three arrested

15 minutes ago
 DC visits Panahgah project site at Nishtar hospita ..

DC visits Panahgah project site at Nishtar hospital

15 minutes ago
 APP Karachi's ex-BC dies in road accident

APP Karachi's ex-BC dies in road accident

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.