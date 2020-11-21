UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :-:The police busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its members, including ringleader, here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested Irfan alias Fana gang and its members ,including ringleader Irfan and Ameer Hamza who were wanted to the police in theft and robbery cases.

During interrogation, two motorcycles, three rickshaws, millions of rupees and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi announced appreciation certificates and prizes for the officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

