Dacoit Gang Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Dacoit gang arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Batala Colony police smashed a three member dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson here on Wednesday,the team headed by ASI Safdar Khayal raided the hideout and arrested three criminals identified as Sibtain Shah, Ali Asgar and Shahryar.

Police recovered illegal weapons, cash, cell phones and two motorcycles from their possession.

Further interrogation was underway.

