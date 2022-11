FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a two-member dacoit gang and recovered 16 motorcycles from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said that CIA staff Samundri, in a raid, arrested Haq Nawaz and Qasim involvedin highway robberies besides recovering 16 bikes, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused.