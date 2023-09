(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members, and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession.

Police said Bhagtanwala police conducted raids in various localities and arrestedNasarullah, Arshad and Ameer besides recovering items worth Rs 334,000 from them.