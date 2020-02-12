Dacoit gang arrested, 2 motorcycles recovered in Faisalabad

Police have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered 2 snatched motorcycles and cash from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered 2 snatched motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that ASI Ghulam Abbas in-charge police post Bhaiwala on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting four dacoits including ring leader Zeeshan alias Shani, Saqlain Shah, Azhar Abbas r/o Katchi Abadi Nishatabad and Rafaqat Ali resident of chak 9.

176-RB Rasool Pura.

The police recovered two looted motorcycles, cash Rs.388000 and illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.