UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Arrested, 2 Motorcycles Recovered In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Dacoit gang arrested, 2 motorcycles recovered in Faisalabad

Police have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered 2 snatched motorcycles and cash from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered 2 snatched motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that ASI Ghulam Abbas in-charge police post Bhaiwala on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting four dacoits including ring leader Zeeshan alias Shani, Saqlain Shah, Azhar Abbas r/o Katchi Abadi Nishatabad and Rafaqat Ali resident of chak 9.

176-RB Rasool Pura.

The police recovered two looted motorcycles, cash Rs.388000 and illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Post From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

4 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

4 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

19 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

20 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.