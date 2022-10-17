Dacoit gang arrested, 8 motorcycles and items recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested six robbers and recovered eight motorcycles, weapons and items.

A police spokesman said City Gojra police conducted a raid and arrested ringleader Bilal, Ashraf, Ehsan Saeed, Shehbaz, Ali Hassan and Abdul Jabbar.

Police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs 300,000, weapons, mobile phones and other itemsfrom their possession.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.