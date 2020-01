FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered weapons.

A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid and arrested Nasir (ring-leader) and his three accomplices.

The police recovered four pistols, mobile phones and other items and they were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.