Dacoit gang arrested; cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Khurarianwala police claimed to have busted a 4-member dacoit gang and recovered looted money, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said here on Friday that SHO Khurarianwala Faisal Razzaq on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing 4 active members of a dacoit gang including its ring leader Nabeel alias Billi.

This gang was not only wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases but they also killed a citizen in addition to injuring a Jawan of Dolphin Force and 2 other citizens when they produced resistance during robberies some days ago.

The police recovered looted money of Rs.650,000, 4 illegal weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.