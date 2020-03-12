Dacoit Gang Arrested In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:16 PM
The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang here on Thursday.
Millat town police raided a hideout and arrested usman, Shoaib, Habib and Tayyab besides recovering three cell phones, Rs 300,000 and three pistols.
The accused were wanted to the police in cases of dacoity, robbery etc.