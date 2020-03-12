Dacoit gang arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang here on Thursday.

Millat town police raided a hideout and arrested usman, Shoaib, Habib and Tayyab besides recovering three cell phones, Rs 300,000 and three pistols.

The accused were wanted to the police in cases of dacoity, robbery etc.