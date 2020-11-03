Dacoit gang arrested in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khadian police arrested five-member dacoit gang and recovered cash,stolen motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that on the direction of DPO,the team conducted raid and arrested five members of a gang including gang leader Rashid and recovered cash amounting to Rs.

1.8 million, five motorcycles,two pistols 12 bore and two pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.