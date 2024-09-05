Dacoit gang arrested, items recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members

of a dacoit gang and also recovered cash and a motorcycle.

Sadar Police Kabirwala conducted an operation and arrested Javed Meta with his two

accomplices who were involved in nine robbery cases.

The police also recovered a pistol, bike and cash from the accused.