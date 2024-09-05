Dacoit Gang Arrested, Items Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members
of a dacoit gang and also recovered cash and a motorcycle.
Sadar Police Kabirwala conducted an operation and arrested Javed Meta with his two
accomplices who were involved in nine robbery cases.
The police also recovered a pistol, bike and cash from the accused.
Recent Stories
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast2 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to ensure provision of quality products at Motorway12 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal assures to address compensation issue for Hyderabad cylinder blast victims12 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Aftab calls for immediate appointment of PBM MD12 minutes ago
-
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation19 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad arrested female fugitive in Hajj & Umrah fraud22 minutes ago
-
Man killed over resistance in robbery22 minutes ago
-
Waris Khan Police arrest three in acid throwing case22 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed on various food outlets32 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence to six in murder case32 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast32 minutes ago