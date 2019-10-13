Dacoit gang arrested, items recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Sammundri police have claimed to arrest seven active members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that police team headed by SP Sadar Division Tandlianwala Rao Naeem Shahid on a tip-off conducted surprise raids and arrested seven dacoits including Yaseen Odh (ring leader), Abdur Razzaq, Tariq, Haneef, Siddique, Mushtaq and Nazar.

The police also recovered looted items worth Rs.1.43 million, 5 rifles, 4 pistols and mobile phones from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress by the police.