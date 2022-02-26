Dacoit Gang Arrested, Looted Items Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have busted three members of a notorious dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted items from them.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that Sillanwali area SHO heading a team conducted raid and nabbed the ring leader Ehsan Ali along with his two accomplices, identified as Muhammad Nazir and Ali Khalid.
The police recovered a Buffalo, bike, cash and other valuables worth of Rs684,000 from them.
Further investigation was under way.