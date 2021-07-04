Dacoit gang arrested, valuables recovered

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang at a police check-post on Faisalabad Road.

A police spokesman said that during a crackdown on anti-social elements, check-post in-charge Rai Fakhr Hayat, along with his team, arrested gangsters Mohammad Omar and Mohammad Asif, and ringleader Aurangzeb.

Police also recovered six motorcycles, a rickshaw and Rs 200,000 in cash from the accused during interrogation.

The accused were involved in 18 robberies, police said.