Dacoit Gang Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 04:49 PM

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police smashed a five-member dacoit gang and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police smashed a five-member dacoit gang and recovered weapons from their possession.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti on Monday said a police team of patrolling post Alipur Bungalow stopped a car on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road and arrested the accused who were identified as Abu Sufyan, Azam, Saddam Hussain, Abdullah Moaz and Muhammad Jamshed.

The police recovered a kalashnikov, one pump action, one pistol, cash, cell phones and fake registration number plates.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Tanveer Hayyat and Muhammad Saeed besides recovering a kalashnikov, one pump action and rounds.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal announced certificates and prizes forthe police team.

