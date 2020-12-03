Dacoit gang arrested,three motorcycles recovered in faisalabad

Garh police arrested a dacoit gang and recovered three looted motorcycles,illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Garh police arrested a dacoit gang and recovered three looted motorcycles,illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing three dacoits including Ghulam Hussain, Shehbaz and Waris who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity,robbery and other cases and recovered three looted motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs.

40,000,mobile phones,illegal weapons and other items from their possession,while further investigation was under progress.