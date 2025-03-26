Dacoit gang attacks police to free accomplices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A team from Islamabad Capital Police’s I-9 Police Station was attacked late at night while transporting members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang for identification and recovery purposes.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the suspects, whom the attackers attempted to free, were also involved in a Rs 5 million robbery in the Sabzi Mandi area and opened fire on the police team.

He said the police personnel remained unharmed due to their precautionary measures and bulletproof jackets.

He said the dacoits in police custody were identified as Saim Ali and Muhammad Taimoor.

He said two dacoits were injured in the crossfire after their associates fired indiscriminately.

He said the injured suspects were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

He said the police thwarted the attack with remarkable bravery and professionalism, preventing the suspects from escaping.

He said inter-provincial dacoit Saim Ali was involved in 56 cases of robbery.

He said another suspect, Muhammad Taimoor, had nine cases registered against him for serious crimes.

He said police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

/APP-rzr-mkz