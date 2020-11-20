Dacoit Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested an Odh gang involved in various dacoity and robbery cases and recovered weapons and other items.
The police spokesman said ,on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and arrested three members of the gang,including Shehbaz (ringleader), Dastgir and Usman.
The police also recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.