Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested an Odh gang involved in various dacoity and robbery cases and recovered weapons and other items.

The police spokesman said ,on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and arrested three members of the gang,including Shehbaz (ringleader), Dastgir and Usman.

The police also recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.