Dacoit gang busted, 11 stolen motarbikes recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Machani Police in a successful operation on Monday busted a three-member dacoit gang involved in many incidents of robberies including snatching motorbike at the gun point.

The SHO Machini Police Station , Lal Zada Khan said that arrested accused were involved in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint in different areas of inner city including Shah Qabul, Kotwali and Gulbahar and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and spare parts from their possession.

He said that three arrested Arshad, Mohammad Manzar and Gul Nawaz were expert of changing engine chassis numbers and setup a workshop for tempering engine chassis in their house.

The accused used to sell the motorcycle after changing the engine chassis numbers.

The police are also interrogating another group involved in snatching valuable items from citizen on the identification of the arrested gang.