Dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested four members of inter-district dacoit gang here on Friday.

According to Hajipura police,the team led by SHO sub-Inspector Mian Abdul Razzak conducted raid,arrested four dacoits and recovered motorcycle,cash amounting to Rs. 450,000, illegal weapons and a number of bullets from their possession.

They were identified as--Nawazish Ali, Zohaib Raza, Usman Arif and Ali Raza.

Police said that they were wanted by police in myriad cases of dacoity and robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered,while further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi announced cash prizes and certificates for the police team.

