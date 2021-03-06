Dacoit Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Defence B Investigation Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in looting people by wearing the police uniforms and arrested its two members besides recovering gold ornaments, laptop, motorcycle , mobile phones and police uniforms.
SP Cantonment Investigation Capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal, led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Talha Naeem Rana and his accomplice Asghar.
The police also traced many cases against them in different police stations of the city.