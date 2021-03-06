Dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Defence B Investigation Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in looting people by wearing the police uniforms and arrested its two members besides recovering gold ornaments, laptop, motorcycle , mobile phones and police uniforms.

SP Cantonment Investigation Capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal, led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Talha Naeem Rana and his accomplice Asghar.

The police also traced many cases against them in different police stations of the city.