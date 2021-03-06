UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Defence B Investigation Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in looting people by wearing the police uniforms and arrested its two members besides recovering gold ornaments, laptop, motorcycle , mobile phones and police uniforms.

SP Cantonment Investigation Capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal, led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Talha Naeem Rana and his accomplice Asghar.

The police also traced many cases against them in different police stations of the city.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Gold

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

8 minutes ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

14 minutes ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

56 minutes ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

1 hour ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.