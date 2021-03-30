Dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Khanna Police has busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members with recovery of a motorcycle and weapons used in crime.

A team under the supervision of ASP Usman Munir, comprising SHO Khanna, Kamal Khan and others held the gang members identified as Awais Mehmood, Saqlain Akhter and Hassan Zafar, said a news release.

The accused were involved in snatching valuables at gun point on Express Highway and its surroundings.

A crackdown was underway against those involved in street crime and dacoity incidents following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir, it added.