Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :CIA police arrested three members of dacoit gang and recovered stolen items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday,the police team headed by ASI Ishaq conducted a raid and arrested a three member dacoit gang.

The criminals were identified as Ehsan, Imran and one another.

Police seized three pistols, dozens of snatched cell phones, cash and two motorbikes from their hideout.

The accused were wanted by police in a number of robbery cases while separate cases were registered against them.