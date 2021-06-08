Dacoit gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested seven accused here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids at various areas and arrested four members of a dacoit gang, including its ringleader Riaz. The police also recovered four motorcycles, cash, and weapons.

During another operation, the police arrested three criminals wanted in robbery cases.