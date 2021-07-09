Dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons from their possession on Friday.

According to the police, a team of officials conducted a raid and arrested Tayyab Hassan (ringleader), Muhammad Sufian, Muhammad Touseef, Nouman and Ali.

The police also recoveredtwo motorcycles, six mobiles, Rs 300,000, weapons and several rounds.

The police said the accused were involved in 19 cases of dacoity and robbery.