Dacoit Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted items from them.

Police said on Tuesday that a team of Bhalwal City Police Station, headed by SHO Abdul Samad, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Shehriyar and his other three accomplices Tayyab, Ramazn and Nadeem.

The arrested accused were wanted by the police in seven cases of robbery.

Police recovered a stolen car, bike, jewellery and mobile-phones worth Rs 4.3 million from them.

