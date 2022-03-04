UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :CIA Madina Town police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four members and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Friday that CIA Madina Town police team headed by Abid Hussain Jatt conducted raid and arrested four dacoits including ring leader Iftikhar alias Billa Watto, Irshad, Allah Rakha and Rizwan.

The police also recovered illegal weapons and motorcycles from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to more than 100 incidents of dacoity, robberies and theft committed in the area of Khurarianwala, Balochni, Chak Jhumra, Sitiana and Tandlianwala police stations. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

