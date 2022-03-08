UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted

March 08, 2022

Dacoit gang busted

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Phool Nagar police smashed a three member dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson here on Tuesday,the team conducted raid near Multan road bypass road and arrested three dacoits--Shehbaz,Kashif and Asim,besides recovering three pistols,cash and cell phones from them.

Further interrogation was underway.

