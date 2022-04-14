Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested a three-member dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons,cash,mobile phones from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday,on the direction of DPO,the team conducted raid and arrested three members of a gang --Mobeen aka Mobeeni, besides recovering three pistols,cash amounting to Rs 100,000, and cell phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed dozens of robberies, said police ,while further investigation was underway.