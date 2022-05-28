UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Dacoit gang busted

Batala Colony police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its three members and recovering seven snatched motorcycles and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Batala Colony police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its three members and recovering seven snatched motorcycles and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Batala Colony police station Khwaja Imran Mannan, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing ring leader Muzammal alias Bablo of Rabbani Colony, Muhammad Qasim and Waseem alias Sheema of Chak No 224-RB.

The police also recovered three pistols, cash and other material from them, he added.

