Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and valuable items from their possession.

Mustafabad police said on Monday that the raiding team arrested steel gang ringleader Gulfam aka 'Steel' and its members Usman aka 'Mani', Haseeb-ul-Hassan and Nazr aka 'Pappu' raid and recovered Rs500,000 cash, a motorcycle, 16 mobile phones, illegal weapons and others valuables from them.

Police said the accused confessed to have committed eight robberies near Ferozepur road,while further investigation was underway.