Dacoit gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Sahiwal police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members.

A spokesman said on Monday that a police team, led by Station House Officer Sahiwal Fiyaz Ahmad, conducted raids in various localities and arrested gangsters including Khaleel (ring leader), Aleem, Razaq, Shoukat and Shamshad.

Police also recovered looted items worth Rs 50,000 and three pistols of 30-bore from them.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in four cases of robbery, police said.