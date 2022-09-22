Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :D-type police on Thursday arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that the team raided the hideout of criminals and netted four members of Shahbaz dacoit gang,besides recovering Rs 50,000, cell phones, illegal weapons and two stolen motorcycles.

The accused were sent behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.