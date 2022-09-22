UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :D-type police on Thursday arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that the team raided the hideout of criminals and netted four members of Shahbaz dacoit gang,besides recovering Rs 50,000, cell phones, illegal weapons and two stolen motorcycles.

The accused were sent behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

7 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

12 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

43 minutes ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.