Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Phoolnagar police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered goods worth Rs3.2 million from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday,the team conducted raid and arrested four members of gang including its ring leader Ghulam Ali aka Kaka and recovered valuables worth Rs.

3.2 million including 11 motorcycles,tractor-trolley,ricksha,10 mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs.200,000.

Police said the accused confessed to have committed more than 20 robberies near Multan road and link road.

Further investigation was underway.