Dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang.

According to Police Spokesperson Abdul Razzaq, during an ongoing crackdown against criminals, Sabzpir police station arrested Ghulam Hussain, Mohsin, Muammed Sohail and Haseeb.

During interrogation, Rs 130,000, a motorcycle, two mobile phones, four pistolsand several rounds were recovered from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.