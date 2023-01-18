Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Khadian police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash,weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team conducted raid and arrested four outlaws of Ahmed Faraz aka Ahmedi gang,besides recovering cash Rs 150,000 ,two electric motors, and two mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than dozen robberies in and around Khadian area,said police.

Further investigation was underway.