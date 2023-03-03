Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police smashed three members dacoit gang involved in theft, dacoity and street robberies.

Police said here on Friday that a police team conducted a raid in Chak no 653/4-GB and arrested Matloob alias Usama and two others.

Police recovered Rs 200,000 cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 500,000, goats worth Rs 100,000 and motorcycle from their hideout.

Investigation was underway, police said.