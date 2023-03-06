Dacoit Gang Busted
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six alleged dacoits from Factory area here on Monday.
The team on a tip off conducted a raid near Bohrr chowk and arrested six outlaws of a dacoit gang.
The criminals included Sufyan, Gulfam, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Fahad Riaz and Mohsin Afzal.
Police recovered weapons, cash, cell phones, motorcycles and other items from their possession.