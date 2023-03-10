Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Factory Area police busted a dacoit gang by arresting its six active members including ring leader and recovered three stolen motorcycles,weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that the team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing six dacoits of a gang including ring leader Sufiyan and his accomplices Gulfam, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Fahad Riaz and Mohsin Afzal who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, six pistols, cash amounting to Rs.50,000/-, mobile phones and other items from them.

Further investigation was underway, he added.