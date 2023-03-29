- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Dacoit Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six members of a dacoit gang.
A police team recovered four motorcycles, six pistols, cell phones and cash from their possession.
The accused were identified as Bashir Ahmed, Tanveer Abbas, Saeed, Shahzad Ali,Wasim and Faryad.
Recent Stories
SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections
17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive
NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023
Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Allottees of Lifestyle Residency asked to pay outstanding installments before March 312 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, Int'l Criminal Court to prosecute India for committing war crimes in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found in park12 minutes ago
-
About 1,646,698 flour bags distributed in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first female CJ of PHC on Apr 112 minutes ago
-
Railways to complete Sibi-Harnai track by June12 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses grave concern over intensified state terrorism in IIOJK despite holy month of Ramadan ..12 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Development of Balochistan including Gwadar govt's priority: PM12 minutes ago
-
SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections18 minutes ago
-
Nation remembered legendary TV actor 'Latif Kapadia' on his death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrests two illegal arms suppliers22 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.