UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested three-member dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles, cash from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday the Saddar Chunian police team conducted raid and arrested three outlaws of Husaini dacoit gang ,besides recovering cash Rs.

100,000, three motorcycles, six mobile phones,two pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The accused confessed to have committed eight robberies in the area,said police.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Chunian Saddar From

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

56 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

1 hour ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

1 hour ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

2 hours ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

2 hours ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.