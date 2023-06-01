Dacoit gang busted

KASUR, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested three-member dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles, cash from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday the Saddar Chunian police team conducted raid and arrested three outlaws of Husaini dacoit gang ,besides recovering cash Rs.

100,000, three motorcycles, six mobile phones,two pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The accused confessed to have committed eight robberies in the area,said police.

Further investigation was underway.