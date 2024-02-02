Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered booty worth about Rs 1.2 million, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said Jhang Bazaar police team, working on scientific lines, traced Shikra dacoit gang and nabbed its three members.

Police also recovered motorcycles and cell-phones. A legal action has been initiated against them.