Dacoit Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Police have smashed two-members Asghari dacoit gang, here on Thursday.

Police said that a team of Terkhani police station raided and arrested Asgar alias Asgari and Umair. They were wanted to police in more than 15 cases of dacoity and theft. Police also recovered cash over Rs 900,000 from their possession.

Legal action has been initiated against the criminals, police said.

