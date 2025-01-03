Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including a ringleader on Friday.

The accused included Amir Shahzad alias Mattu (ring leader), Hussain and Sami.

They were arrested by the Sahianwala police and they were involved in crimes in Nishatabad police limits. The police team also recovered Rs262,000 from their custody. An investigation is underway.